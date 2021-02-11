Supermom In Training: 8 Easy Valentine's crafts for kids of all ages

This year, why not send a homemade Valentine's Day craft to a long-distance family member or friend? Everyone could use a little pick-me-up, and Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to tell someone you love them.
Here are 8 easy Valentine's crafts for kids of all ages.
Thumbprint crafts. Break out a few stamp pads and turn your child's thumbprint into hearts (just stick two of them together in a heart shape). Don't forget a whimsical message: THUMB-body loves you!
Paper flowers. Fashion simple paper cupcake liners into pretty flowers by flattening them, having your child cut around the liner in a pretty scalloped or zigzag fashion, and then thread them onto pipe cleaners.
Paper plate wreath. Large or small paper plates will work. Cut the centre out so you have a doughtnut shape and paint, colour, or glue on hearts and other decorations.
Handprint card. Fold a piece of paper in half and trace your child's hand from the fold upward (so your child's wrist is aligned with the fold). Trace their handprint and cut it out.
Send a hug. Have your child lie down on top of a long roll of paper with his/her arms outstretched. Trace their arm span and cut out. Write a sweet message on it, tuck it into an envelope, and send someone a hug.
Make cupid's arrows. All you need is a few wooden skewers, feathers, washi tape, or anything else you can think of to make LOVEly arrows Cupid would adore.
Beaded suncatchers. String beans onto a pipe cleaner and bend into a heart-shape. Attached a thin ribbon so it can be hung in the window.
Make love bugs. Little white, pink and red pompoms make for perfect fuzzy love bugs. Add googly eyes and little flat feet to prop them up.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
