Now is not the time to spend hours in the stores shopping for festive Halloween decorations – and besides, with everything going on, who has the time?! So, here are 7 ways to make your house Halloween-ready in 10 minutes or less.
Ghosts outside
Put a plastic or styrofam ball on top of a bamboo gardening stake, then cover with a white plastic tablecloth or sheet. Stick into the ground.
Tattered garbage bags
Take black garbage bags and shred them. They can be hung around exterior doorways and overhands, or along roof eaves, to give a haunted, billowing effect.
Spiderwebs
Spiderwebs scream Halloween – spread them across corners of rooms and doorways inside, and along bushes and small trees outside. A few plastic spiders will make them uber-creepy.
Lightbulbs
Change up the lightbulbs on your front porch or in your backyard to purple, green or black.
Music
Go on YouTube and crank up the classics: Monster Mash, Time Warp, and Thriller. Don't forget the spooky soundtracks too.
Games
Set up a big bowl of water and apples for some bobbing fun (you can also thread donuts onto a string and hang the string up). Stack toilet paper rolls that have ghost faces drawn on them and see how many you can knock down with a ball. You can also find slews of easy minute-to-win-it games on Pinterest.
Pumpkin carving station
Stock up on some pumpkins and let everyone's creativity run wild. You can carve the pumpkins, draw on them with Sharpies, or paint them. Stuff some clothes with newspaper and make a pumpkin-headed man for the yard. Display them on social media. And, if you want to get competitive, invite friends to vote on their favourite.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
