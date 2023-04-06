Supermom In Training: 7 Cool ways to decorate Easter eggs

We looove decorating Easter eggs. And we like experimenting with egg decorating methods even more. There are so many ways to pretty up those little eggies. So, here are 7 cool ways to decorate Easter eggs:
- Plain ol' paint. Put on a smock, cover the table in newspaper or a plastic disposable tablecloth, break out some paints and brushes, and go at it the old-fashioned way.
- Add easy details: Use elastic bands around the eggs to create lines. Apply stickers to keep certain silhouettes. Colour the egg with a white crayon before dying it and watch your design shine through.
- Shaving cream eggs. Spread an even layer of shaving cream on a baking sheet, add drops of food colouring, and swirl gently with a toothpick. Then, very carefully "roll" the eggs over the surface of the coloured shaving cream for a cool tie-dye effect.
- Wrap the eggs in a damp paper towel and, using an eyedropper, apply drops of colouring. You'll see the lines and streaks created by the folds of the paper towel.
- Decoupage your eggs. Cut out your favourite (little) comic book or other cartoon characters and, using a mixture of glue and water, apply them to the eggs.
- Glue googly eyes to your eggs for some funny characters. You can hand-draw the rest of the face with permanent markers. Add feathers, pipe cleaners, stickers, glitter or glitter glue, and more.
- Once you've hardboiled your eggs and they're still warm, use a crayon to melt wax over your eggs. The dripping effects look really cool!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
