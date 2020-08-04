Supermom In Training: 6 Things this mama always has in her purse

I've learned, in my seven years of being a mom, that my purse, or what's inside my purse, that can really be a lifeline in a tricky or stressful kid situation. So I always have certain things tucked away in my purse that, if I weren't a mom, I wouldn't necessarily have, but they've saved me time and again.
So here are 6 things this mama always has in her purse...
Wet wipes. You know the restaurants that hand out those individually-wrapped hand wipes (the chicken places always have em) - those have saved sticky hands, messy faces, stained clothing, car spills, and more.
A pad of paper and a pen. As long as your child can hold a pen or pencil, doodling can make car rides less boring, waiting at appointments or in lines a little more tolerable, plus you can write down last-minute lists and reminders to yourself.
A healthy fruit roll-up. I used to carry a granola bar until summer arrived and it melted into a gooey mess in the bottom of my purse. So today I always have a healthy fruit bar tucked in my purse pocket. It buys me time when my child whining is about being huuuuuungry.
A toy. Even a simple Hot Wheels' car or a little plastic figurine. If it doesn't save me from a nagging kid, it's saved other parents when I share it with their kids (when I'm alone I often find I share our toys with other restless kids).
Small first-aid kit. I tuck a few emergency essentials into a small plastic box and keep it at the bottom of my purse, just in case. It has a travel container of sunscreen, plus Band-aids, wound cleaner, and kid's Tylenol.
A bottle of water. Obviously I change this out periodically, but a bottle of water can calm a thirsty kiddo (and mama).
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
