Supermom In Training: 5 Responses to your child saying “I’m bored”

How many times in the last 11 months have you heard "I'm bored"? OK, not you saying it in your head... your child whining it while they pick at a thread on their shirt. This said kid is also probably surrounded with toys, books, games and more (ahhh, to be bored like a kid!). So, here are 5 responses to your child saying "I'm bored".
“Figure it out.” I mean, seriously – when did we become responsible for entertaining our kids 24/7?! Truth is, when your kids are bored, it’s pretty amazing how creative they will get to find their own ways of keeping busy. Just keep an eye on them – the mischievous ones might get into trouble.
“Go outside.” I really don’t think kids spend as much time outdoors as we did as kids (I remember practically living outside from sun up to sun down). We’ve all got the gear for winter or summer play, so send them out for some fresh air.
“Make something.” In our house we call it a “craft challenge” where we rummage through the recycling bin, or pull out random craft supplies, and we challenge each other to create something. It’s quite cool to see what your kids come up with.
“Read something.” We have a very accessible well-stocked bookshelf that the bean keeps very organized to make book-finding easy. We also subscribe to a number of magazines, and I have other “books” around like word searches and hidden pictures.
“Do something for someone else.” Whether it’s helping mom and dad with a household to-do, writing a letter to a long-distance family member, shovelling the neighbour's walkway, there’s always a way to help someone else (and keep your child occupied too).
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
