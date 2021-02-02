Supermom In Training: 4 Things to cook with your kids that they'll love to play with and eat

My bean is now 8 but I've had him cooking in the kitchen with me since he was standing. Not only has it helped widen his palette and made him a more adventurous eater, but I'm hoping it's also helping him hone some life skills so he's not eating ramen throughout his 20s.
There are definitely dishes he loves helping me with because it involves some "playing" as well as food prep. Here are 4 things to cook with your kids that they'll love to play with and eat.
Pie crust. We've made chicken and turkey pot pies, egg-based quiches, and straight-up dessert pies. A good pie crust dough will be smooth and easy to handle, and I usually give a piece to my son to create whatever he wants. Best creation to date: peanut butter cup pie.
Spaghetti sauce or soups. Armed with his own children's chef knife (from Ricardo) and his cool Captain America shield cutting board, he's always able to help chop some veggies for sauces, stews and soups, like mushrooms, peppers, and carrots. And, because these don't have to be precise, it's the easiest thing to have them do.
Anything with ground meat. Kids like to get dirty, so give them a constructive way to get dirty and help out: they can mix ground meat for meatballs or meatloaf as well as help mould the balls.
Make-your-own whatever. Whether it's prepping tacos, make-your-own pizzas, a sandwich-making station, or customizing an omelette, kids can be great helpers when you need to prep lots of go-withs.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
