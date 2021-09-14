Supermom In Training: 3 Invaluable lessons I've learned since being home with my son for 16 months

As many of you know, our son attended second grade last year virtually. While it was a great, safe experience, super well-organized, and the best choice for us, it was exhausting.
Guys: Exhausting.
I was working from home full-time, fitting in phone and Zoom interviews while he had little clusters of classes here and there. He sat in my office to do his "independent" work while I tried to write, and most days, I would do my writing in the evening after supper or obscenely early in the morning before anyone was awake. With a husband on constantly fluctuating shift work, I kept up with errands and cooking and cleaning and all the stuff that comes with grown-up life.
I was my kid's everything: teacher, confidant, best buddy, playmate, mom, etc. And it's time to go back to just being "mom." We all know that this is the biggest job ever - I just don't have it in me to fulfill all those demanding roles. Not any more.
However, in the past year and a half, I've learned a lot about the type of mom I want to be going forward. It has definitely changed my perspective and in a big way.
So, here are 3 invaluable lessons I've learned since being home with my son for 16 months...
Time flies. I always knew it did. But when the pandemic started, and we kicked off school at home, I never thought I'd see the day when he'd be back in school. Even with monotony and lockdowns and empty social calendars, days passed very quickly, and here we are, 16 months later. I savour every moment, cherish the little moments, and really make an effort to not sweat the small stuff (as much).
Kids can do a lot independently. After a few weeks of all being at home, I was completely sick and tired of the amount of laundry I had, all the dishes, the snack requests, etc. So my son got a revised chore list that had a lot more on it. Plus, I tasked my 8-year-old with doing his own laundry - and he can! He ran out of underwear that first independent load and has been on top of it ever since. We get so used to just "doing it myself" that we forget how capable our kids are, even from a young age. And they take great pride in the "grown-up" things they're capable of. They really feel a sense of accomplishment.
Being bored is good for kids. Having an only child made me often feel like I had to constantly entertain him. You know what? I don't. And it's when he was the most bored that he found the coolest, most creative ways to combat that boredom. I'm not his 24-hour entertainer and I don't know why I started to feel like I was. He can always find something to do on his own.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
