Supermom In Training: 2021 Summer attractions to see in and around Montreal as a family

I feel lucky to live in such an amazing city, especially a city who makes family-friendly summer fun a priority. There's so much to see in and around Montreal as a family, and these are some of the summer attractions that are on our to-do list.
Local hangouts: We have been booking time at all the local pools as well as regularly hit up the library.
Voiles en Voiles and Old Montreal: From exploring the rope courses on authentic pirate ships to visiting Clock Tower Beach, there's always something fun to do in this historic part of town.
Cote Ste. Catherine Beach: A lovely little manmade beach on the South Shore, there's sand and surf plus food options, a playground, changing rooms, and more.
Espace Pour La Vie: The newly renovated Biodome will allow you and your family to immerse yourselves in different ecosystems from around the world. You can also wander through the beautiful Botanical Gardens too. Check their calendar of events for loads of great activities for kids all summer long.
Chambly Fort: There's just something so cool about traveling back in time and wandering the corridors of a real fort. Pack a picnic lunch too - it's beautiful to eat along the Chambly Rapids.
Where are your favourite places to go in summertime?
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
