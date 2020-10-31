Supermom In Training: 13 Tunes you need on your Halloween soundtrack

A Halloween celebration wouldn't be complete without the right spooky music. Here are 13 tunes you need on your Halloween soundtrack to keep the frightful fun going all night long.
Thriller
Monster Mash
Time Warp
Little Red Riding Hood
Ghostbusters theme song
I Put A Spell On You
Superstition
The Adams Family theme song
Hells Bells/Highway To Hell
Bad Moon Rising
Sympathy for the Devil
Zombie
Black Magic Woman
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
