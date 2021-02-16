School closures for February 16

It's our first official snow day!. While in the midst of a winter storm that extends from the US up to Canada, school closures were announced across Quebec.

These include:

Montreal/West Island

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

CSS de Montreal

CSS Marguerite-Bourgeoys

CSS Pointe-de-l'Île

Laval

de Laval

Montérégie

Riverside

New Frontiers

CSS Des Grandes-Seigneuries

CSS Des Hautes-Rivières

CSS Des Patriotes

CSS Marie-Victorin

CSS Trois-Lacs

CSS Vallée-des-Tisserands

Laurentides

Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier

Lanaudière

CSS Des Samares

Eastern Townships

Eastern Townships School Board

