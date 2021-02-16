School closures for February 16

It's our first official snow day!. While in the midst of a winter storm that extends from the US up to Canada, school closures were announced across Quebec.
These include:
Montreal/West Island
English Montreal School Board
Lester B. Pearson School Board
CSS de Montreal
CSS Marguerite-Bourgeoys
CSS Pointe-de-l'Île
Laval
de Laval
Montérégie
Riverside
New Frontiers
CSS Des Grandes-Seigneuries
CSS Des Hautes-Rivières
CSS Des Patriotes
CSS Marie-Victorin
CSS Trois-Lacs
CSS Vallée-des-Tisserands
Laurentides
Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier
Lanaudière
CSS Des Samares
Eastern Townships
Eastern Townships School Board
