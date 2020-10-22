Parenting 101: We all need to give our kids a lesson on online etiquette

My son has moved into the age of video games. And with the pandemic and my kiddo being an only child, plus the fact he's doing virtual learning, I wrestle with the idea of screentime because it's also his only "socializing" time.
With all this, I've gotten my first dose of how young kids today handle their newfound freedom of interacting online. A lot of the time, video calls come through on my phone as well as his tablet so I can monitor things. But these kids call at all times, all day long, INCESSANTLY. Mine included. Here are my gripes - I discuss these with my son and hope you guys do too.
- Call ONCE. You don't need to call once, twice, fourteen times. The person at the other end will see they had a missed call and at what time. I had a little boy call my phone 12 times before I picked up and, as politely as possible, told him to STOP IT!!!
- If someone signs off, wait for them to call you back later. My son will tell a friend he has to go have dinner, and 10 minutes later, that said friend is calling back.
- Sign off politely. I hate to generalize, but boys seem a bit more abrupt and quick to say "hi" and "bye" on a call. There are still certain courtesies that should be in place when calling each other, no? "Hi, how are you? How was your day?" "I've gotta go but have a good night. Nice playing with you. See you tomorrow. Bye." I ask the bean to get off for the evening and he blurts out to his friends, "I've gotta leave. Bye." And just hangs up. We're working on this.
- Forget the group calls. If four kids play together, they'll do a group call, which means that EVERY SINGLE TIME they play together afterwards, your device will ring.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more.
