Parenting 101: Two new exhibitions are coming to the Montréal Science Centre

Two new feature exhibitions about nature to be presented at the Montréal Science Centre from September 27, 2023, to March 23, 2024. Biomimicry and Transport is an interactive exhibition filled with fun, science, the secrets of biomimicry, and how animals inspire our transportation technologies. Then, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition will introduce you to some hilarious animals, captured on film like never before.
Biomimicry and Transport is one of two of the Science Centre’s new feature exhibitions. As interactive as it is filled with fun and science, this exhibition invites you to discover how plants and animals have inspired science and helped transportation technologies evolve by stirring new concepts, ideas, and projects that visionaries, inventors, and researchers transform into reality. The exhibition features nearly a dozen of nature’s ingenious principles that helped transform human transportation technology. Each is presented with a dynamic and interactive approach supported by more than two dozen specimens from nature and objects engineered by humans. After a run at the Musée de la Civilisation in Québec City, Inspiring Nature, Inspired Techno will be coming to the Montréal Science Centre this month to entertain and inspire fans of nature and tech. It opens on September 27th.
he Montréal Science Centre will present, for the first time in Canada, a series of 60 photographs from the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. This second nature-focused exhibition will present visitors with a photo gallery divided into different habitats. Meet creatures like the Italian dormouse and the Botswanan lion and let yourself be charmed and astonished. Canada has more than its share of fascinating fauna, and three of the exhibition’s photos were taken in Ontario and Manitoba. Come see if you can spot these Canadian creatures.
- JC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.