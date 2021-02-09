Parenting 101: Turn your yard into an outdoor playland and save your sanity

This is a challenging winter. Without the usual indoor places to escape too (wandering around the mall, indoor activity centres, etc.), I find my bean has a lot of pent-up energy at the end of the day. So, the best way to stave off cabin fever: bundle up and get outside. As long as you're dressed for it, winter is much more tolerable. And when you turn your yard into an outdoor playland, you'll save your sanity too.
Make an ice rink. This is a relatively simple project, believe it or now. Dig a sunken rectangle and cover with a tarp (weigh the sides of the tarp down with bricks, large rocks or heavy pieces of wood). Then, flood it. Let it freeze for a few days and test it out - if there are thin parts that crack or break, flood it again and let freeze.
Build an outdoor playground. Carve out some different slides. Make giant snowballs that can be climbed on. Put all that snow to good use.
Make a fort. Use coloured water to decorate it, and add stairs or furniture like tables and chairs.
Create some friends. Who can make the biggest, tallest snowman? Turn them into a family. Fashion some animal friends.
Obstacle course time! From piles to climb over to zigzag snow designs to run through, dig out a full-scale obstacle course you can add to and complete with over and over.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
