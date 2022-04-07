Parenting 101: Toys"R"Us expands to include books just in time for World Book Day

Come celebrate World Book Day on April 23rd with Toys”R”Us Canada, who are now expanding into books. According to a media release, this expansion will be bringing the newest titles to more than 80 locations across the country and an ever-growing online selection.
Bookworms will be able to stalk up on all their favorite books with a vast selection of titles that suit all ages. Categories include Bestsellers; Baby’s First Library; Bedtime; “R” Picks; Celebrating Diversity; Canadian Authors; Award Winners; and Empathy & Emotions, from publishing partners including Scholastic Inc, Penguin Random House LLC, Raincoast Books Ltd., and more.
Reading books is now interactive more than ever! Toys“R”Us book expansion will also include a variety of titles and new releases that complement the education-based toys, as well as the toys from favorite movies, shows and games.
The hottest kid books will be available now in stores and online at toysrus.ca, with new titles rolling out every week.
