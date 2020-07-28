Parenting 101: Top 10 Witching hour activities

AHHHHHHH witching hour!!!!!!! You know, that horrendous hour before bedtime where you've exhausted all of your energy and "vroom vroom" sounds and creative mommy or daddy ideas, and you're just counting down the seconds till bath and bedtime?!
I hear you. I dread 6:30-7:30pm like I dread an hour-long appointment with the dentist. So here are 10 witching hour activities to help you survive it all:
Craft project. I normally prep this during naptime so it's ready to go. Nothing too elaborate: a coloring book and some crayons, some stickers or scissors and scrap paper, etc.
Cooking project. Again, something I would prep during nap, but a simple recipe like cookies or bread for the bread machine can help pass the time and get something useful done too.
Outside play. Quick visit to the park? Walk the dog around the block? Blow some bubbles? Get some construction trucks out? The fresh air is good for everyone too.
Paint what you see! Is the sunset beautiful tonight? Maybe you have lots of birds in the backyard. Set up some easels and have fun painting.
Board game. They pass the time quickly, and you may actually enjoy a fun witching hour for once.
Build something. From forts and blocks to Legos and even cardhouses, make it together as a family.
Go to a local sports complex. In the summer there are soccer and football games to check out, and there's always something going on at the local arena.
Read. Get out a pile of your favourite books, flashcards, or magazines.
Dress up! Everyone can get gussied up in their favourite superhero or princess clothes for some make believe. Or older kids can do something creative and put on a little show.
Get organized. A organizational project can help kill time and will help you knock off a to-do on your list. Maybe it's time to sort through toys, clothes, or a particular closet.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
