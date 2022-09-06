Parenting 101: Today is "Read A Book Day" and here's how to mark the occasion

Books deserve to be celebrated, and what better day to channel your inner bookworm than Read A Book Day, which takes place every year on September 6th. To help your little readers foster a true love for the written word, here are some fun books and products to make this day, and every day, a great time to read.
Perhaps the all-time classic picture book, from generation to generation, every child loves The Hungry Caterpillar! A sturdy and beautiful book, and features interactive die-cut pages and is the perfect size for little hands. It's great for teaching counting and days of the week.
A Day For Sandcastles is a clever wordless picture book that celebrates creative problem-solving, teamwork, and the sun-splashed wonder after a day at the beach. The creators of the acclaimed Over the Shop evoke a perfect summer beach day - and themes of creativity, cooperation, flexibility, and persistence - all without a word in this sun-warmed, salt-stained delight of a story.
The series Cat Kid Comic Club is perfect for new readers of chapter books. It's a new graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey, the author and illustrator of the internationally bestselling Dog Man and Captain Underpants series, and in this funny read Li'l Petey, Flippy, and Molly introduce twenty-one rambunctious, funny, and talented baby frogs to the art of comic making. As the story unwinds with mishaps and hilarity, readers get to see the progress, mistakes, and improvements that come with practice and persistence.
The Princess in Black and the Mermaid Princess is another fun beginner novel. The Princess in Black and her friends are enjoying a day of sun and sea on Princess Sneezewort’s royal boat when a real, live mermaid princess emerges from the waves. Princess Posy needs their help protecting her very cute sea goats from being eaten by a very greedy kraken, but the princesses and the Goat Avenger quickly realize that fighting underwater can be tough for land dwellers, and only the mermaid Princess Posy can save the day. Can the masked heroes help her learn that being a princess means more than just being nice?
- Jennifer Cox
