Parenting 101: The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is a great family-friendly destination

There's always so much to see and do at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts that's interesting and eye-opening for the whole family, young and old alike. Here are a few exhibitions to check out:
Nicolas Party
A major artist of our time, Nicolas Party is known for his meticulously composed paintings, his painted sculptures and his installations drenched in saturated colours. Through over 100 works and a series of large-scale murals realized in situ, he unveils a dreamlike exhibition themed on nature at the MMFA.
Views of Within
The exhibition Views of Within: Picturing the Spaces We Inhabit brings together works from the Museum’s collection that, each in their own way, present one or several evocations of interior space. Artists from a range of backgrounds – Sorel Cohen, Pierre Dorion, Natalie Reis, Stan Douglas, Ian Wallace and Oreka James – open the doors to show us different ways it is inhabited and navigated.
Contre-espace
The MMFA is putting digital art in the spotlight with the Digital Canvas, which allows for the projection of digital artworks onto the facade of the Michal and Renata Hornstein Pavilion, on the north side of Sherbrooke Street. Running until November 27, 2022, the work Contre-espace by multidisciplinary artist Sabrina Ratté will light up the facade every night, from sunset until 11pm.
Stanley Fevrier
Montreal-based artist Stanley Février is engaged in a critical examination of the art world and its institutions, and probes the social, cultural and power dynamics that have contributed to the underrepresentation of “invisibilized” artists.
Niamh
Every summer since 2013, the MMFA has been inviting local creative talent to design and execute an installation for the portion of Du Musée Avenue that gets converted into a pedestrian walkway. This year, you can discover a work by the artist Doras, produced by MU!
