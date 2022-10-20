Parenting 101: The Montréal Science Centre introduces Tiny Tot Tuesdays

The Montréal Science Centre launches Tiny Tot Tuesdays for families with children ages 2 to 5. The event is designed to offer families an opportunity to introduce their little ones to science and technology in a fun, interactive, and safe environment custom-made just for them.
Tiny Tot Tuesdays will feature a remade screening experience at the IMAX®TELUS theatre with a shortened 26-minute runtime for the film Sea Lions 3D – Life by a Whisker (instead of its full 45-minute version) with reduced volume for these tiny-tot audiences. Parents can rest easy, and laughing and squealing are always welcome.
Designed and developed as a permanent exhibition for audiences ages 0 to 7, Mini Mondo is a fascinating and interactive space where children can set out and explore their environment. There are objects to handle and sounds and smells to explore across three different zones: the city, the forest, and the river. The exhibition space was also designed to be accessible and inclusive and includes a nursing room and a large family-sized washroom.
Then there’s the feature exhibition Dinosaurs Around the World where little ones are invited to explore Pangea and its ancient continents where they can meet 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. The area is filled with interactive activities where young visitors can play with paleontologist tools and unearth fossils, slide down the back of a sauropod and climb on the back of others, and even touch a real 67-million-year-old hadrosaur fossil with their own hands.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.