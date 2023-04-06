Parenting 101: The KitKat Bunny wants to give you a break this Easter

To help give parents the ultimate break this Easter, KitKat has released its limited-edition Bunny line up:
KitKat Bunny: Light-tasting, crushed KitKat wafer pieces throughout a creamy milk chocolate Easter bunny hollow shell. Makes for a vibrant decoration in your Easter basket, or a fun Easter gift!
The KitKat Bunny retails for $5.39 CAD and is available at all major retailers across Canada.
KitKat Easter Break Bunny: Milk chocolate bunny filled with crispy KitKat wafer pieces. A delight for the whole family, every little bunny is perfect for sharing, gifting, and filling up an Easter Basket.
The KitKat Easter Break Bunny retails for $1.19 CAD and is available at all major retailers across Canada.
KitKat Easter Break Mini Bunnies 12 Pack: Individually wrapped, perfect for including in an Easter basket, or sharing the love of KitKat with friends and family.
KitKat Easter Break Mini Bunnies retail for $5.39 CAD per pack and are available at all major retailers across Canada.
- Jennifer Cox
