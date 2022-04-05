Parenting 101: The best board games from Funko

Over the course of the last two years we have all been spending more time indoors with our family. One question that I’ve seen asked over and over again in social media parent groups is “can anyone recommend a family friendly board game?”. I get it, there’s only so much tv you can watch! My children and husband love board games, whereas I’d rather be reading, so it’s always great when we can find a game that appeals to all of us. I decided to reach out to Funko to do just that; find board games that appeal to gamers and non-gamers alike. Here are five games (plus an expansion) that are guaranteed to be fun for the whole family.
Something Wild! (Ages 6+)- This is a card game that comes with a miniature Funko Pop character. There’s a huge variety of Something Wild games with different themes, from Disney princesses, to Star Wars and Marvel. The game is very straight forward which makes it easy for younger players and fun for older kids as well. You can also combine the sets to expand your game play. I can’t wait to bring a few sets along with us when we go camping this summer.
Disney Pixar Toy Story Talent Show (Ages 6+) - Stuck inside on a rainy day with kids who have boundless energy? Then this is the perfect game to have on hand. The talent tricks that you can have to carry out are easy enough that younger children won’t get frustrated but still challenging enough that older kids will have fun. I also love that you collect carnival like tickets, making it reminiscent of being at a country fair.
Disney Mickey and the Beanstalk (Ages 4+) - Out of all the games we tried out I think this one surprised us the most. The objective is easy enough, collect all the food items without the giant seeing you. My favourite thing about this game is that it’s a cooperative game. Everyone has to work together as a team to defeat the giant. It took us three rounds to finally win, but after every defeat there were no tears from the children, instead they would scream ‘again!’, determined to win a round.
Disney Haunted Mansion - Call of the Spirits: Magic Kingdom Park Edition (Ages 9+) - Based on the beloved Disney parks ride, The Haunted Mansion, this spooky strategic game is hauntingly fun. The game set up and rules are a little more involved than the previous games that I’ve mentioned, however once it gets going it’s a lot of fun. One fun aspect of the game is the duel option! My youngest child used the duel often as his strategy and in the end he ended up winning. I recommend watching the quick instructional video on Funko Games website before playing.
Funkoverse: Marvel 100 4-Pack (Ages 10+) - Calling all Marvel fans! If you love everything Marvel then you’ll love Funkoverse: Marvel 100 4-Pack. Before diving into this game I do advise taking a moment to thoroughly read the instructions and watch the gameplay video on Funko Game’s website. Once the game gets rolling it’s a lot of fun. This game is played in teams so it has the cooperative aspect that I love, along with a good competition. The age rating stands true and it can be a little more complicated for younger players.
Funkoverse: Marvel 101 Expansion (Ages 10+) - If like me you don’t like the idea of playing against your favourite super heroes, then this expansion is perfect for you! Heroes unite and go head-to-head against the mighty Titan Thanos! This expansion pack must be combined with any Funkoverse 2-pack or 4-pack and is a perfect addition to your Funkoverse game play. It’s always fun to be part of team of heroes in defeating one of the greatest villains ever!
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
