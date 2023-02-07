Parenting 101: Support Indigenous youth with Have a Heart Day
This Valentine’s day, stand up for love and fairness by taking part in Have a Heart Day, an annual reconciliation event to ensure First Nations children get the same chance to grow up safely at home, get a good education, be healthy and be proud of who they are. 

Celebrated annually, Have a Heart Day was started by children and educators in Ottawa in 2012 in response to learning about the case for First Nations kids at the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (Tribunal). They wanted to take action to end discrimination and to show their support for First Nations kids and families

While the government has made some progress since 2012 – due to a landmark ruling and legal orders for First Nations kids by the Tribunal in 2016 – more needs to be done to end inequalities in public services for First Nations children, youth, and families

Here’s how you can join the movement: 

  • Send a Valentine’s Day card or letter explaining why Have a Heart Day is important to you to the Prime Minister and your Member of Parliament.Host your own Have a Heart Day gathering to raise awareness in your school or community. Choose a day leading up to Valentine's Day that makes sense for your class or community. Download and edit a Have a Heart Day poster to use for your event. 

  • Spread the word and post photos of your Have a Heart Day letter or gathering on social media! Use the hashtag #HaveAHeartDay and/or #JourneeAyezUnCoeur. Be sure to tag and follow @CaringSociety and @SpiritBear on Twitter and @SpiritBearAndFriends on Instagram!

  • Bring reconciliation into the classroom to educate students. Do Project of Heart. For other great ideas, check out Spirit Bear’s free resources that can be taken up throughout the year. 

- Jennifer Cox

