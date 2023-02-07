Parenting 101: Support Indigenous youth with Have a Heart Day

Celebrated annually, Have a Heart Day was started by children and educators in Ottawa in 2012 in response to learning about the case for First Nations kids at the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (Tribunal). They wanted to take action to end discrimination and to show their support for First Nations kids and families
While the government has made some progress since 2012 – due to a landmark ruling and legal orders for First Nations kids by the Tribunal in 2016 – more needs to be done to end inequalities in public services for First Nations children, youth, and families.
Here’s how you can join the movement:
Send a Valentine’s Day card or letter explaining why Have a Heart Day is important to you to the Prime Minister and your Member of Parliament.Host your own Have a Heart Day gathering to raise awareness in your school or community. Choose a day leading up to Valentine's Day that makes sense for your class or community. Download and edit a Have a Heart Day poster to use for your event.
Spread the word and post photos of your Have a Heart Day letter or gathering on social media! Use the hashtag #HaveAHeartDay and/or #JourneeAyezUnCoeur. Be sure to tag and follow @CaringSociety and @SpiritBear on Twitter and @SpiritBearAndFriends on Instagram!
Bring reconciliation into the classroom to educate students. Do Project of Heart. For other great ideas, check out Spirit Bear’s free resources that can be taken up throughout the year.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.