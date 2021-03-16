Parenting 101: Supermom In Training: What in the eff is rest?!

What is rest? What does "well rested" feel like? Because I've completely forgotten.
I remember when I got pregnant, people would tell me: Sleep now while you can. But as you get bigger, and more uncomfortable, and heartburn creeps in, and the incessant peeing, you find yourself up all night long.
Then baby comes... and you find yourself up all night long. You're breastfeeding and changing diapers.
Then sleep training comes, and you're up all night long, not soothing your child but not soothing your child.
And then they move into their own bed and out of a crib, and you're up all night long, because they're free. They meander into your room at all hours of the night, and even when they're not there, you find yourself sleeping lightly to detect any sort of midnight movement.
By the time your child is sleeping peacefully through the night, your body has been trained to be interrupted... constantly. I wake up to pee in the middle of the night and I try and keep my eyes closed so I don't wake myself up too much. Otherwise, I'm tossing and turning, going over to-do lists for birthday parties and school bake sales and interviews I have coming up.
What in the eff is rest?! If you know, please tell me. And then send it to my house.
Pretty please.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
