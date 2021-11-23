December is a magical month, and a great way to add to the excitement is an advent calendars. Countdown calendars aren't just for kids and they don't just come with chocolates (although those are great too) - they can be filled with all sorts of surprises, from gourmet drinks to toys to iconic movie setups.
Here are some of the best advent calendars to kick off the holidays.
David's Tea: Power up your inner elf with the David's Tea annual countdown calendar, filled with 24 must-have festive teas. Behind every door you’ll find a selection of throwback faves, bestselling blends and sneak peeks, plus exclusive and limited-quantity teas.
Commemorate and collect some of your favorite memories and coworkers from The Office with the Funko The Office advent calendar. Which character will you get each day? Maybe you'll find Dwight or Jim - there's 24 awesome Pocket Pop vinyl figures to open up.
The Home Alone advent calendar has 24 hidden ornaments to create your own unique pop-up tree that can be used as a holiday centerpiece. Each collectible ornament is inspired by an iconic moment from the film, from the McCallister’s lawn jockey statue to Harry’s gold tooth.
The Nespresso advent calendar is for true coffee lovers. For this year's edition, the packaging was designed by Johanna Ortiz, and there's a surprise every day with Original capsules from December 1st to 23rd and a gift on the 24th.
Beauty lovers will love the advent calendar from The Body Shop. It is packed with 25 surprises, including some full-sized faves and lots of body-loving goodness. Spoon and slather their new Avocado Body Butter and love locks with their Shea Shampoo, plus mini versions of their expert face masks.
The LEGO City advent calendar includes LEGO City Adventures TV series minifigure characters Top Hat Tom, Bob, Betty, Sam Grizzled, Shirley Keeper and Fendrich, plus a buildable Duke DeTain snowman and a snowy city play mat. Kids can count down to the big day with cool models, fun minifigure characters, and a fold-down play mat where they can build and play out their very own festive LEGO City adventures.
