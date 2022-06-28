Parenting 101: Sharon, Lois & Bram's "One Elephant" is now a picture book and new recording

Following the publication of the Canadian bestseller, Sharon, Lois & Bram’s Skinnamarink, Tundra Books announced via media release the new title, Sharon, Lois & Bram’s One Elephant Went Out to Play, a new picture book with co-author Randi Hampson and Skinnamarink illustrator Qin Leng. A counting picture book based on the classic song made famous by this beloved trio of children’s entertainers (and featured as the theme on The Elephant Show), the book hits stores August 9th.
In the book, Sharon, Lois & Bram invite readers to join them in a musical story about a magical spider web. A diverse cast of kids in costume join in the fun on the web with a series of jungle animals – including a glamorous giraffe, a cranky crocodile, a silly, smiley snake, and five monkeys. After the tenth animal is invited onto the web, EVERYONE is invited to the party — but is the web strong enough? Through Qin Leng’s wonderfully whimsical illustrations, this delightful picture book tells the story of a diverse group of children (and their animal friends) coming together in play and song.
The very same day – August 9th – Sharon, Bram & Randi will release a new single, “One Elephant Went Out to Play (All Friends Version)” which will be available digitally on all streaming platforms. This catchy new version, released by Red Brick Songs, takes the reader on a musical journey to accompany, and sing along with the book. Recorded by Sharon, Bram & Randi, and produced by Randi Hampson and Glenn Morley, this new version captures the energy and joy of childhood, as the children and animals play, sing, and dance together on a giant spider web!
Sharon, Bram & Randi, under the Sharon, Lois & Bram banner, continue to release music and entertain generations of fans, including their most recent full-length album, Sharon, Lois & Bram Best of the Best Live, which was released on November 19, 2021. Sharon, Bram & Randi can also be found performing songs on social media, including TikTok, where several of their videos have gone viral with millions of views by fans throughout the world. (They have garnered over 12 million views on TikTok and 7.7 million Spotify streams in 2021!)
“We have been so thrilled to share the music of Sharon, Lois & Bram with a fourth generation of children, not only through songs, but now also with stories,” said Randi Hampson in the same release. “How thrilling to hear the audience help us count the jungle friends as we sang the new One Elephant.”
Sharon Hampson agreed: “We are so proud of the success of Skinnamarink and know that families will love this funny new story featuring our old friends, Elephant and Spider.”
Sharon, Bram & Randi have just announced a concert at Toronto’s Massey Hall on November 5th called “Skinnamarink: A Celebration of Sharon, Lois & Bram,” featuring Sharon, Bram, Randi, and special guests.
- Jennifer Cox
