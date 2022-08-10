Parenting 101: Products you need for National Breastfeeding Month

This month is National Breastfeeding month and Babies”R”Us Canada wants to help you celebrate with all the essentials you need. They carry a great selection of breastfeeding essentials, so you can feel comfortable and confident breastfeeding anywhere you go.
Baby Sitter - The Nursing Pillow To Grow On | Babies R Us Canada
The Baby Sitter is ideal for Nursing, Feeding, Sitting and Playing! Use as a Nursing Cushion to help prop a newborn to make feeding easy and comfortable or as a Support Pillow to safely support infants while learning to sit up. It's ideal for both rest & play!
Evenflo Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump - R Exclusive | Babies R Us Canada
Designed with leading lactation professionals, the new Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump includes premium features, at a price that doesn't break the bank. This full-time use pump will help maximize your milk output, is comfortable and gentle on your breasts, and is quiet and portable, so you can discreetly pump anywhere.
Lansinoh Disposable Nursing Pads - 100 Pack | Babies R Us Canada
Lansinoh Disposable Nursing Pads, 100-Count features:Breastfeed with confidence.Lansinoh Disposable Nursing Pads are designed to offer discreet and comfortable protection both day and night. A unique breathable waterproof layer keeps clothing protected. Our quilted honeycomb lining wicks moisture away from your body to protect your nipples.
Medela Purelan Lanolin Cream 37g | Babies R Us Canada
Purelan is a single-ingredient, 100% natural lanolin cream formulated to provide relief for sore nipples and dry skin. Made with ultra-pure medical-grade lanolin, Purelan is highly effective and safe for nursing moms and babies - with no need to remove before feeding. Purelan is dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin.
SwaddleMe Easy Change 3PK Swaddle | Babies R Us Canada
The SwaddleMe® Easy Change™ Swaddle is an easy-to-use wrap swaddle that creates a snug, womb-like feeling for baby, with a zipper along the bottom hem for convenient diaper changes. Simply position the adjustable wings around your little one and press on the hook-and-loop closures to secure. The Easy Change zipper allows you to open the bottom of the swaddle without unwrapping your little one or disturbing their sleep. The cozy fit of this newborn swaddle helps prevent the startle reflex that can wake baby, but the hip-healthy design leaves plenty of room for them to move.
- Jennifer Cox
