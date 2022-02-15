Parenting 101: New wheelchair-accessible skating rink in the Plateau-Mont-Royal

A new wheelchair-accessible skating rink opened in Parc La Fontaine in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough in January 2022. The borough is auditing the other ice rinks in the area to ensure they are accessible as well.
Laurence Parent – wheelchair user and borough councillor for the De Lorimier district in the Plateau-Mont-Royal – first tried skating in her wheelchair in Winnipeg. “I didn’t know if my wheelchair can go on the ice,” she said. But she saw a huge ice rink that didn’t have steps, so she decided to give it a try. She quickly realized that she enjoyed it a lot.
So, when learning about the Plateau-Mont-Royal’s new skating rink project, Parent had one immediate question: “Will it be accessible?” According to Parent, all the members on the borough council agreed that it should be.
Getting outdoors is important, especially during the pandemic. According to a 2021 Ipsos poll conducted for the Nature Conservancy of Canada, 94 per cent of Canadians say that spending time outdoors helps lower their stress and maintain their overall mental health. But for people with physical disabilities, their options are limited. Parent says many outdoor activities aren’t accessible to people in wheelchairs, or they’re difficult and costly to do.
But ice skating is one outdoor activity that doesn’t require expensive or adaptive equipment. A regular wheelchair can glide on ice like skates, making it an easy winter sport for those on wheels.
“It’s much like dirt car racing,” says Montreal accessibility advocate Chris Kennedy, who tried skating with his wheelchair for the first time in Parc La Fontaine. “It felt like a lot of drifting. You get some speed and then you would slide and you turned.”
Many ice rinks in Montreal have multiple steps, narrow entrances or other physical barriers that make it challenging or entirely inaccessible for people in wheelchairs to get onto the ice. Other rinks have written rules requiring those who go on the ice to wear skates, which can be unwelcoming to wheelchair users.
Even if the rink is accessible and doesn't list such rules, many wheelchair users are unaware that ice skating is possible because there’s a lack of information online. “If there’s no information about accessibility, most people will assume that it's not accessible. So, it’s very important to indicate it,” says Parent.
At this time, it is unclear how many skating rinks in Montreal are accessible to wheelchair users. However, as the Plateau-Mont-Royal determines which rinks in its borough are accessible, they will advertise them online.
Having accessible skating rinks “adds an element of inclusivity for people in wheelchairs to spend time with their families and do outdoor activities in the wintertime,” says Kennedy.
While not every wheelchair user may enjoy ice skating, Parent hopes everyone gives it a chance. “It works very well for me and it is just super fun,” she says.
According to Parent, while accessibility to essential services is important, “access to pleasure and fun is very important too.”
Melissa Migueis is a double major in Journalism and Communication Studies at Concordia University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.