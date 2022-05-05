Parenting 101: Mother's Day gifts mom will actually use and love

Mother's Day is right around the corner and we have some great, practical, indulgent gifts that moms will use and love.
Does your mom love to walk? Skechers continues to innovate by designing the ultimate comfort solution for walkers – the Skechers Workout Walker line of footwear. With warmer temperatures around the corner, the Workout Walker makes the perfect gift for moms on the go offering comfortable and supportive footwear in stylish designs and colours.
Mom have a sweet tooth? Baskin-Robbins Canada has the Mother’s Day Tall Stack Cake, giving mom the sweetest breakfast in bed she can ever dream of. This cake offers a pancake stack that pairs perfectly with the new Breakfast in Bed flavour but also with any available ice cream flavour for a personalized Mother’s Day treat.
For fashionista moms, get her a chic pair of Molly sunglasses from Oscar Wylee. It will take her eyewear style to the next level with this season’s must-have frame, with a wide fit and rounded edges that are ultra-cool. Or, the Provincial Garden Relaxed Crew from Roots Canada is a stylish idea. It features an all over floral print with each flower representing a province in Canada.
For moms who love some spoiling on Mother's Day, get her the Just Bloom perfume from La Maison Valmont. This white floral signature is the definition of elegance. There's also the Sunshine Set from Biossance, which was created in partnership with Reese Witherspoon - the set will spread sunshine to moms everyday and includes three full-size products: Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm, and Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen. Finally, put together a great beauty basket from Burt's Bees: Start with the Sensitive Face Care for her skincare needs, and add the new Gloss & Glow Glossy Balms and Elderberry Lip Balm. And if mom is a makeup lover, she will swoon over the Luminizer Nourishing Highlighter, Waterproof Mascara, and Brow Gels. They are all 98.9% natural origin and formulated with naturally hydrating ingredients.
For eco-conscious moms, there are two body care gift sets from BKIND. Both gift sets contain one of their new Moisturizing Body Lotions, a Nourishing Hand Balm, a Lip balm, and a Plantable Card (the card is made of seeded paper and can be planted to grow pretty Canadian wildflowers!). The choice will be made between set no. 1, offering very soft and comforting fragrances, and set no. 2, offering more fruity fragrances. Both gift sets contain only natural, eco-responsible, vegan, cruelty-free, and made in Quebec products, and packaging is made from Ocean Bound plastic that has been collected from the shores of the oceans, creating recyclable and sustainable packaging while reducing clutter from ocean shores. A very kind gift for mom and the environment!
- Jennifer Cox
