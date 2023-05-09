Parenting 101: Mother's Day gift guide

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and we have some great gift ideas to appeal to every mom: the one who has a sweet tooth, the one who loves a little indulgence, the practical mom, the sporty mom, and the one who loves beauty products. Tap into your mom's interests and you're sure to spoil this special lady like she deserves on Mother's Day.
For Mother’s Day, BKIND will be offering three body care gift sets to spoil mom or a loved one starting April 8! The gift sets will contain one Moisturizing Body Lotion, a Nourishing Hand Balm, a Lip balm and a Plantable Card. The card is made of seeded paper; it can be planted to grow pretty Canadian wildflowers! Customers will have the choice between the sweet, fruity and fresh set, with soft and natural fragrances! All gift sets contain only natural, eco-friendly, vegan, cruelty-free and made in Quebec products.
Baskin-Robbins Canada reintroduced Mom’s Makin’ Cookies as its May Flavour of the Month. First introduced to Canadians ten years ago, the popular, seasonal flavour is a delicious ode to freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, featuring brown sugar-flavoured ice cream filled with chocolate chip cookie pieces and chocolate chips and is topped with a delicious cookie dough batter-flavoured ribbon.The flavour joins another sweet treat, Mother’s Day Cake, in spoiling motherly figures with a symbol of the sweetness and affection so appreciated in motherly love. As with most other Baskin-Robbins cakes, Mother’s Day Cake is available with your choice of cake – chocolate or white – and is topped with delectable and colourful flowers.
The Scented Market is a Canadian, female-led company founded by Kristy Miller. After being pregnant with her third son, she was looking for healthier, safer alternatives to traditional candles (the ones she was using were leaving black soot on her ceiling!). Today they sell delicately fragranced candles that come in recycled packaging and have lovely spring fragrances including Lily of the Valley, Lilac Breeze and Freshen Up. It's a great non-conventional fragranced bouquet for mom and a great way to remind moms to slow down and take a break.
- Jennifer Cox
