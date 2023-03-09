Parenting 101: More than 50 things to do for March Break

We're more than halfway through March Break, and at this point, many parents may be scrambling to find things to keep kids, and themselves, busy. Here are 55 things you can do to keep busy over March Break:
- Spring clean your entire house
- Declutter – for inspiration, watch “Tidying up with Marie Kondo” on Netflix, or read about Kondo’s tidying tips here
- DIY/Revamp old clothes
- Read, read and read some more
- Try new recipes – baking or cooking
- Learn a new skill – YouTube is a great place to do this. You can also try SkillShare which has many videos for professional development
- Follow a livestream fitness class – many fitness center and studios are hosting LIVE videos everyday
- Dance – like no one is watching, of course
- Do yoga and/or stretch
- Go for long walks and/or runs
- Listen to a podcast – there are podcasts for every topic imaginable. I’m sure you will find one that you like! Some of my favorites are “The Drawing Bored Podcast” and “Kalyn’s Coffee Talk.” I highly recommend both for motivation and inspiration.
- Journal – Write out feelings and thoughts about the whole situation. It’ll be interesting to read back in the future!
- Paint – materials required: paint, paint brush, paper, and a whole lot of CREATIVITY. Rules: NONE
- Binge-watch a new TV show – Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+… These will surely help your days go by!
- Have a movie day – Choose a theme, and watch movies all. day. long
- Make a playlist of all your favorite songs, and then have a dance party
- Plan around with makeup – try and experiment with different looks
- Write a book – a children’s book, a teen romance, a murder-mystery… the options are endless
- DIY a board game – take a game that you already own, but never play. Then, make new rules and revamp the board
- Try bullet journaling – in the last year, this has become a huge trend. The problem for many: it is too time-consuming. Well, not that you have the time, give it a try!
- Build a fort – why the heck not!
- Watch YouTube videos – you know all those videos in your “watch later” on YouTube? Now’s that time.
- Make a puzzle
- Play cards with your housemates
- Sketch and/or draw
- Meditate – try different types of mediation
- Become a master at a certain subject (how to start a business, astrology, plant-based diets, dolphins and their habitat… as you can see, it can really be anything!)
- Start a blog – write about things you’re passionate about
- Try a challenge – no social media for a day, daily meditation, makeup-free for a week, no coffee for the month…and you can even document your experience for others
- Learn a new language – Duolingo is a helpful app for this
- Have a spa-day – face masks, bubble baths, hair treatments… all the above
- Do a digital declutter – clear out clutter off your phone, your computer, your social media, etc.
- Write a letter to someone you love – reaching out on social media is amazing and easy, but there is something special about a hand-written note
- Write a letter to your younger self and/or future self
- Make a dream board – what do you want your year, or your next few years to look like?
- Rearrange a room in your house
- Have FaceTime parties with your friends
- Budget your finances
- Scrapbook – have an event that recently passed? Turn it into a scrapbook and include all your favorite photos and mementos
- Try new hairstyles
- Learn a choreography online, or make your own dance sequence to your favorite song
- Explore the world through Google Maps – sounds boring, but it’s actually quite entertaining and passes the time!
- Make your own Ted-Talk – passionate or knowledgeable about an issue? Become a motivational speaker for the day and record yourself doing a “Ted-Talk”
- Make some DIYs or crafts – Pinterest will be your best friend for this
- Plan your dream vacation – one day you’ll make it happen!
- Play with your pets
- Look at old photos and home videos
- Set goals and create action plans
- Write a poem
- Try nail art, or just simply paint your nails
- Catch up on sleep
- Learn an instrument – have a piano or guitar sitting in your closet? Now is the time to learn a simple song or two
- Write a song
- Make a bucket list
- Check in with friends and family – self-isolation can take a toll on our mental health. Stay connected through phone calls, FaceTime chats and messaging
Melissa Migueis is a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. She loves to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find her somewhere in nature!
