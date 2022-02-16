Parenting 101: Montreal Science Centre reopening February 18th

The Montreal Science Centre reopens on February 18th. Families can come and explore activities and experiments that pull your entire body into the fun. From exploring the ingenuity of simple machines like pulleys, gears and levers all in a life-sized format, to Mini Mondo, a fascinating, interactive world where children will love exploring their environment, there's something for all ages here.
Be sure to check out Human, a fully interactive and highly energetic environment that takes visitors to the very heart of human evolution. You can also take in Sea Lions 3D - Life by a whisker (between a jagged cliff face and a roaring ocean lives a colony of unique animals known as Australian sea lions) and Great Bear Rainforest 3D (explore this creature’s extraordinary habitat on Canada’s West Coast deep in the heart of the Great Bear Rainforest, one of the planet’s most spectacular remote wildernesses) - viewers will love seeing these incredible animals up close and personal.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Montreal Science Centre website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.