Parenting 101: March Break: 46 Fun activities to make this a March Break for the memory books!

This is a March Break like no other: no family vacations, limited trips to indoor facilities, and way less socializing. However, this could also be a super unique week, with some simple, creative ideas for fun activities to make this a March Break for the memory books!
Movie night. Take it up a notch with a fort, snack bar, or by putting your bed mattress in the living room.
Cooking class. Nominate someone in your family to give everyone a cooking class.
Make-your-own night. Tacos, pizza or subs, chili or baked potato bar... the choices are endless.
Build a fort. Use coloured water to personalize it.
Paint night. Find a painting online and have everyone try and copy it.
Make a pinata using a balloon and papier-mache. Fill it with treats.
Work on a family canvas.
Take a virtual tour of a museum.
Build the tallest snowman you can.
Go dogsledding.
Go cross-country skiing.
Find an outdoor rink and go skating.
Make your own family movie.
LEGO challenge!
Plant seedlings.
Make an egg carton aquarium.
Host a family talent show - you'll be amazed by what everyone comes up with.
Make homemade bread together. This is an easy recipe.
Have a theme day. Themes can help you find other things to do throughout the day in terms of crafts/projects, reading material, food, etc. Our favourites: outer space, focusing on a specific country, science, art, sports, etc.
Change up the seasons. Make it summer for the day: turn up the heat, have a picnic lunch, play with magic sand (4 parts flour to 1 part baby or olive oil), make paper fans, and drink tropical smoothies.
Make your own wave bottle with oil and water (remember those?)
Go with the classics: Go Fish!, Old Maid, Tic-tac-toe, Hangman, Cat's Cradle, etc.
Make paper bag puppets and put on a show!
Play "Spy" and write secret messages in white crayon, which can be decoded (revealed) when you colour over it with marker.
Paint/draw what you see. Look out the window and create your art.
Make suncatchers. Pour school glue into a plastic lid from a yogurt or sour cream container. Add drops of food colouring and swirl with a toothpick. Let it dry, Remove it from the lid.
Play-doh time.
Make a poster collage of your favourite things.
Set up a mad science lab with coloured water, vinegar and baking soda.
Create a family time capsule.
Family board game night.
Have fondue.
Make baking soda art. Create paint by mixing a bit of baking soda, water and food colouring. Paint onto paper. Then, use an eyedropper to add drops of vinegar to the paint and watch the fizzing fun.
Transform a box into a robot.
Make a map and do a scavenger hunt.
Zoom dance party with friends!
Make tie-dye pillowcases, shirts, towels or socks with permanent markers. Colour with markers and then use an eyedropper to apply rubbing alcohol, which will make the colours bleed and blend.
Colour a mug or plate with permanent marker and then bake for 30 minutes at 300 degrees.
Make your own crayons. Buy a silicone mold and put it all those broken bits of crayons. Bake at 300 for 5-10 minutes until melted.
Craft challenge: make something from recycled materials.
Make coffee filter planets. Colour coffee filters with markers and then spray with water. Let dry.
Play the classics: tag, hide-n-go-seek, what time is is Mr. Wolf?
Write your own storybook.
Make a paper plate mask.
Bundle up and star gaze.
Nerf gun battle.
Create a fun obstacle course.
