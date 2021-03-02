Parenting 101: March Break 2021 book roundup: Best reads for all ages

The kids are off of school, the weather is cold, and it's the perfect time to curl up with a great book. Here are some of the best reads for all ages.
Disney Princess Baking. Bake like a Disney princess with this adorable cookbook inspired by your favorite animated heroines, such as Belle, Ariel, Moana, and more!
The Lunch Club - It Came From The Basement. This is a fun graphic novel perfect for older kids and tweens who are starting to read chapter books independently.
Cat Kid Comic Club. This is the new graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey, the author and illustrator of the internationally bestselling Dog Man and Captain Underpants series.
The Fabled Stables - Willow The Wisp. This is the first book in a magical chapter-book adventure series by the Governor General Award-winning author of Sweep.
Gurple and Preen. This wildly imaginative, crayon-inspired picture book shows that with a bit of teamwork and a universe of creativity, anything is possible.
In The Half Room. With inventive flair, Caldecott Honor winner Carson Ellis explores halves and wholes in an ingenious and thought-provoking picture book.
The Stink Moody series. Stink Moody gets into all sorts of fun and funny antics in his series of books, where he hangs with his sister Judy Moody (who also has her own chapter series), his best friends Webster and Sophie of the Elves, and many other colourful, delightful characters.
See The Cat. Illustrator Mike Wohnoutka hilariously depicts the pup’s reactions to the narrator and to the wacky cast of characters who upend Max’s - and readers’- expectations as the three stories build to an immensely satisfying conclusion.
