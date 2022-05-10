Parenting 101: Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation's 5km family walkathon

On Saturday, June 4, Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation is launching a brand-new event - its first Family 5K Walkathon around Centennial Lake in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Not only will participants enjoy a nice walk around the lake, but there will also be food, music, and other activities for the kids. People of all ages (and even their dogs!) are welcome to participate in this event. Funds raised at the event will go toward adding three beds to their short-stay inpatient mental health unit, as well as toward the Youth Mental Health Centre in Kirkland.
Demand for mental health services in our community, especially for patients between the ages of 0-and 25, has drastically increased since the beginning of the pandemic. Young people are seeking help for anxiety, depression, ADHD and trauma more than ever. Since March 2020, the Youth Mental Health Clinic in Kirkland has seen its average number of referrals almost triple. In 2021, Lakeshore General Hospital added a five-bed short-stay inpatient mental health unit to help with demand.
Event details
Date: Saturday, June 4
Time: 8 am - 1 pm
Location: Centennial Park, DDO (Entrance at DDO Civic Center)
Registration: fondationlakeshore.ca/walkathon
- Jennifer Cox
