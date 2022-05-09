Add some illumination to your spring! Laval's incredible lighting event Illumi has extended its spring season to May 22. With warmer temperatures, you can shed that coat and hat and still get out there to see hundreds of thousands of lights, special effects, and so much more. It's the perfect family activity.
Attendees will delight in the more than 25 million dazzling lights, thousands of larger-than-life light-up structures including an amazing dinosaur display that houses 50 gigantic roaring dinosaurs, and 19 different and jaw-dropping universes. You can experience it all on foot by walking through the setups or by car.
Illumi is open every Friday and Saturday, and as well as the Sunday of the long weekend.
Tickets are still available here.
- Jennifer Cox
