Parenting 101: It's National Scooter Day May 19

Come celebrate National Scooter Day with Globber at Toys”R”Us Canada on May 19! Toys“R”Us carries a great selection of Globber Scooters for all ages to get the entire family outside and scootering around.
Explore the neighborhood with your little tikes on the Globber Explorer 4in1 Trike offering 4 different settings to allow the trike to grow with your little one. Add a little fun to your children's scooters with the Primo Foldable Light up Scooter offering a whole new twist on scooters. Don't forget about safety, Globber offers a junior set of protective gear to ensure your children arrive safely to their destination.
Globber Scooters and accessories are available now online at ToysRUs.ca and in-store at Toys“R”Us Canada. Please let me know if you have any questions or if you’re working on stories that may be a fit.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.