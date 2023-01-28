Parenting 101: It's National LEGO Day!

National LEGO Day is here! Whether you're a builder, the parent of a builder, or just a fan in general, there are lots of incredible new LEGO sets out right now to help celebrate this fun building day. With LEGO, you can enter the land of Avatar and create your own story, you can build and merge your LEGO creations... the options are endless!
Here are a few new sets to check out.
Introduce young kids to LEGO Star Wars building toys with The Razor Crest Microfighter. This is a microscale, LEGO brick version of the iconic Star Wars: The Mandalorian gunship.
Delight a child or Minifigures fan with LEGO Minifigures Series 23 blind bags for ages 5 and up. This unique series features a great lineup of fun characters to collect and display or to take independent or group play in unexpected new directions.
Kids and Disney fans aged 6+ enjoy unlimited play possibilities in this LEGO Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle set, featuring a buildable toy castle, five mini-doll figures, and five LEGO animal figures, plus interactive digital building instructions to make the building extra fun.
Help a kid aged 12+ who loves science fiction animal trends with this LEGO Avatar Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls building toy set. The set includes Jake Sully, Neytiri, Mo'at and Tsu'Tey Na'vi minifigures, a posable Toruk figure with foil wings, Direhorse figure and a buildable Tree of Souls, plus three environment builds with glow-in-the-dark elements. The toy set features an iconic location that lets kids replay known scenes or create new ideas independently or as part of a great family moment.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.