Parenting 101: In lieu of trick-or-treating, do the UNICEF Halloween Walk-A-Thon!

Halloween may look different this year, but the spirit is alive. Be a hero for children in need this Halloween - UNICEF is calling on Canadian kids and families to turn their trick-or-treating steps into a walk-a-thon. No matter how you’re celebrating, you can be a Halloween Hero and “walk-a-thon” your way. When you walk for UNICEF Canada, you’re a hero for the world’s most vulnerable children, and the money you raise will provide the essentials every kid needs to grow up safe and healthy: food, water, education and health care.
We all need a Halloween activity that's safe and fun - this is both those things, PLUS you get to help other children along the way. If this pandemic has taught us anything, it's that we need to look out for each other. Register your family for the UNICEF Halloween walk-a-thon today!
