Parenting 101: Hockey fights Canadian homelessness - How three McMaster students are changing the game

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 11°C. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy. Showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 3°C. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.