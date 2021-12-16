Parenting 101: Hockey fights Canadian homelessness - How three McMaster students are changing the game

Toques from the Heart was founded in 2019 by Casey, Matt, and Matthew, three McMaster University Students in Hamilton, Ontario. The three became friends and unified in a common vision to start a business with a meaningful and positive impact. After seeing firsthand the problem of homelessness in their communities and the difficulties that they face during the cold Canadian winters, Toques From The Heart set out on a mission to support Canadians experiencing homelessness, one toque at a time.
Starting from scratch, they had to find a simple way to get and give warm clothing. It turns out Matthew’s mom used to repurpose his hockey socks into toques for him as a kid, and once they saw how warm and durable the toques were, they immediately jumped on this concept and began collecting hockey socks.
In the winter of 2020/2021, they gave 2500 toques to Canadians experiencing homelessness and partnered with 15 organizations across Ontario to help distribute the toques, which today is up to 25. They are also not only repurposing socks but making scarves too.
Their community is the heart of their story. The support they’ve received has been the reason they can continue to grow and help more people in need.
To purchase a toque from Toques from the Heart visit their website.
