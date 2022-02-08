Parenting 101: Have a Heart Day: Valentine’s Day for a cause with The Caring Society

This Valentine’s day, lend your heart to an important cause that supports First Nations Youth by celebrating Have a Heart Day!
Have a Heart Day is a child and youth-led reconciliation event created by The First Nations Child & Family Caring Society of Canada to encourage us to advocate for First Nations children and youth. The movement reminds Canadians to ensure First Nations youth have access to the services they need to grow up safely at home, get a good education, be healthy and be proud of who they are.
Each year, crowds gather on Parliament Hill on February 14th to read letters and poems, sing songs, and stand together for love and fairness. However, due to COVID-19, Have a Heart Day for 2022 will be commemorated at home or online. Here’s how you can join the movement!
Send a Valentine’s Day card or letter supporting Have a Heart Day to the Prime Minister and your Member of Parliament.
Spread the word and post photos of your Have a Heart Day letter, cookies or however you choose to celebrate on social media! Use the hashtag #HaveAHeartDay and/or #JourneeAyezUnCoeur. Be sure to tag and follow @CaringSociety and @SpiritBear on Twitter and @SpiritBearAndFriends on Instagram!
Host an online Valentine’s Day party to raise awareness in your school or community. Choose a day leading up to Valentine's Day that makes sense for your class or community. Download and edit a Have a Heart Day posterto use for your event. Be sure to register your Have a Heart Day celebration
Bring reconciliation into the classroom to educate students. Do Project of Heart. For other great ideas, visit the Shannen's Dream School Resources page.
Take a moment, take action and write a Valentine, because every child deserves the right to equal opportunities!
