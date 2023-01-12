Parenting 101: Great toys for sensory play

Sensory play is so important for children. It not only encourages exploration and creativity but it also helps your child with language development, cognitive growth, and to develop problem-solving skills. Here are five fun hands-on sensory play toys.
Capture baby's attention with the Curiosity Clutch by Baby Einstein. Your little one will stay busy and engaged as they grasp, pop, twist, press, and interact with the many activities on this infant toy. The Curiosity Clutch helps parents introduce their babies and toddlers to shapes, sounds, colors, and textures early on-and it helps build their understanding of cause and effect.
The Kinetic Sand Sandbox Set includes a sandbox tray for contained play, perfect for the indoors. Squish it, cut it, scoop it, mold it - the creative possibilities are endless. Kinetic Sand is made from natural sand and is wheat, gluten and casein free.
The B. Wiggle Wrap, Sensory Wrap-Around lets littles grab, pull, squeeze, bite, and shake. It's equipped with adjustable loops and can be wrapped just about anywhere to keep your little one entertained wherever they are. Getting cozy in the crib? Check! Taking a stroll in the stroller? Check! Driving around with the parents? Check! It comes with three hanging toys that together create a sensory explosion.
This Orbeez pack comes with 2,000 non-toxic water beads in five sensational colors: purple, red, yellow, green and blue. With 400 of each color included, you can get straight to the fun without waiting for your Orbeez water beads to grow. Squishy and smooth, kids and adults alike will love the soothing sensory experience of these.
All of these are available at Toys R' Us.
- Jennifer Cox
