Parenting 101: Great kids' looks for summer

Whether the kiddos are headed for a day by the water or running around the playground, Miles the Label has parents and kids ready for the summer heat.
Not only are their looks fashionable but keep the kids comfortable during hot and sunny days. Their swimwear offers UPF50+ sun protection and day clothes made from breathable, eco-friendly materials including organic cotton, soft and stretchy jersey, lightweight linen, and 100% recycled polyester. These clothes were made for soaking up the sun and rolling in the grass.
And the Miles the Label’s design philosophy is to make clothes that kids can actually play in and wear year after year or pass them down to their siblings/friends. Now that's a trend us parents can get on board with! Check out their first-ever swimwear collection, as well as their summer capsules including À La Mode and Rink and Roll.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.