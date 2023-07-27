Parenting 101: Get labelling for school now!

Want to enjoy the last few weeks of summer without worrying about back to school prep? Parents know that to have a smooth transition into school this September, they need to be adequately prepared.
Get that school supply shopping out of the way and get labeling with the personalized identification solutions from Colle à moi. You, my fellow parents, are just a few clicks from everything you need to identify their kids’ school supplies and personal items. Their labels are waterproof, hyper-durable, and colourful, and there are sets for kids of all ages, from kindergarten to high school. There are iron-on labels for fabric and clothing and self-adhesive labels for hard surfaces, in a variety of formats and sizes, perfect for identifying school supplies, clothes, and lunch accessories. They won’t come off in the dishwasher, the microwave, the washing machine, or the dryer. There are more than 30 collections hand-drawn by founder Annie Nadeau to choose from. Order before August 10th and receive the labels before the bell rings on the first day of school.
The brand also just announced its new line of clever products, including a personalized ruler that measures up to back to school. It's available in two options (Unicorn Princess and Dinos).
- JC
