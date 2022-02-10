Parenting 101: Fun gifts for kids on Valentine's Day

Show some love to your little one with a fun gift for Valentine's Day. Get them something that sparks creativity or encourages them to find a love for reading.
Toys R Us has an adorable Crayola Valentine Mailbox Kit that includes all the tools kids need to colour and decorate this easy, pop-up keeper for Valentines. It also comes with 24 Valentine cards to colour and decorate with the included five Super Tips Markers and sticker sheet.
The Crayola Paper Flower Science Kit is also a great present on love day. This hands-on educational toy lets kids learn about the science of water wicking as they create colourful paper flowers.
The Mini Maison heart-print pillow, available at Chapters/Indigo, is a great way to curl up with your little one and read a great book (like Little Blue Truck's Valentine or Love You By Heart).
You can also build something that's close to your heart with this special edition LEGO book I Love You To Pieces.
Pick up a Valentine's Day craft kit at Michaels and spend an afternoon making cards, painting canvases or ceramic figurines, and so much more.
- Jennifer Cox
