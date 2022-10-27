Parenting 101: Favourite Halloween books

Gather up the kids and check out these fun Halloween titles for all ages.
B is for Boo: A board book for little pumpkins, they'll not only find out more about Halloween but they'll learn the alphabet too!
How To Catch A Monster: Tonight's the night I'm gonna catch that monster under my bed. But what happens next might surprise you.
Boo Who? Boo is new and is just trying to figure out where he fits in. Wait till you see how he makes new friends.
How To Make Friends With A Ghost: Because, after all, ghosts need friends too.
Herbert's First Halloween: It's Herbert's first Halloween and he wants to find the perfect costume. And he does...
Even Monsters Need To Sleep: We all have our bedtime routines, including monsters!
- Jennifer Cox
