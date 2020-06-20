Parenting 101: Father's Day... social-distancing style

Holidays in the last few months have looked a little, well, different, but there are still lots of fun ways to celebrate dad. The only thing that matters is that you're all together as a family. So, here's how to enjoy Father's Day... social-distancing style.
Spend time outside. Whether it's a pick-up game of soccer, a family bike ride, barbecuing in the backyard, a scavenger hunt, an obstacle course, a family drive somewhere you've never been - get out there and enjoy the beautiful weather that has finally arrived.
Prepare something fun food-wise. Breakfast in bed is always a staple, but what about a waffle or pancake bar, brunch, make-your-own pizzas or subs, homemade pasta, or working together on a great dessert to surprise dad with?!
A surprise Zoom call. Get together dad's long-distance family and friends for a surprise "online party." Swap stories and catch up... dad will love reconnecting with everyone.
Help dad with a project. There must be something dad has been meaning to get around to, but hasn't found the time. Maybe you could wash his car? Do a bit of yardwork. Tidy up the garage. Having one less to-do is better than any bought present.
Get nostalgic together. Look through old photos and home movies. Put together a collage or video montage.
Make a day to remember. There's always a way to make a day a little more unique and fun. Tap into dad's passions, interests, etc. and really get creative.
Happy Father's Day to all the dad out there!
