Father's Day is right around the corner, and buying for dads can be... tricky. We've got a Father's Day gift guide that will make finding a great present for a great dad right here...
Maison Prunelle's Porte Manteau/Hang-It-All ($87) is great for dad's office or bedroom for hanging towels, his favourite robe, hoodies, and more.
This stately House Bird in teak wood (Maison Prunelle, $175) makes a fine addition to dad's desk or nightstand.
The TRAEGER PRO 575 PELLET GRILL ($1099.99) allows you to monitor and adjust your grill anytime, anywhere from the Traeger app on your smartphone, plus it starts quicker, heats up faster, and puts out better smoke quality than other grills.
LEGO's New York Architecture set ($74.99) has been developed for anyone interested in travel, design, history and architecture. This set includes the Flatiron Building, Chrysler Building, Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and Statue of Liberty, as well as a “New York” decorative plaque.
Also from LEGO, the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 ($489.99) is a collector's item and an awesome addition to a serious LEGO enthusiast.
This men's hooded robe (Chapters/Indigo, $69.50) is an wear-everyday robe made with a breathable, terry-cotton blend to provide optimal comfort, and it features a roomy, open front design with a classic belt closure, a hood, and two patch pockets.
m0851 sells an amazing card holder with pocket ($45), which features three card slots on each side, ideal for dad to carry his essential cards. In addition, there is a side pocket for a few business cards. Also, their backpack/computer bag ($745) is made from full grain Italian "Aniline" leather. A zippered main compartment with padded divider accommodates a 15" or 17" laptop, and a second smaller compartment on the front zippers with a padded divider, two lined patch pockets and two leather patch pockets. There are large external zippered pockets on the front and back, and two vertical zipped pockets on the sides, plus adjustable leather carrying handles and shoulder straps.
