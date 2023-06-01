The 1000 Islands has always been an area that we've driven by numerous times but never stopped to explore. So, when my husband had a week vacation in May, we decided to make a three-day trip there.
We started in Brockville, a quaint and pretty town with lots of interesting shops to explore. We walked through the railway tunnel, the oldest in Canada, and we stayed at the beautiful hotel 48 King West Brockville, where our cool two-floor suite was centrally located, well-appointed, and super comfortable for our family. It had a complete kitchenette as well as room for four, not to mention two bathrooms. It was perfect.
Next we headed to Gananoque where we boarded a three-hour boat tour of the 1000 Islands. We passed by infamous Boldt Castle, a sight to be seen, as well as Millionaire's Row. The views and houses were spectacular, and we learned so much about our famed St. Lawrence River.
Finally, we spent our last day in Kingston, where we booked a waterfront room along the harbor. We took a tour of Kingston Penitentiary, which was extremely interesting, and had dinner on a rooftop terrace downtown.
The morning of our departure we swung by Fort Henry before driving to Upper Canada Village. In all honesty, I could live there! The grounds are so beautiful and peaceful, and it's so interesting to wander from building to building and see life in that time depicted so accurately. People of all ages will enjoy Upper Canada Village. I want to go back around the holidays!
All in all, the 1000 Islands are a wonderful area to go on a family holiday. There's so much history there, and so many fun places to explore and check out. It's a must on your family travel bucket list!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
