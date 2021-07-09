The Canadian Railway Museum was created on July 21, 1961, a symbolic date since it also commemorates the inaugural trip on the first railway in Canada between La Prairie and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (July 21, 1836). Renamed Exporail in 2004, the Museum is located in the two cities of Delson and Saint-Constant and is thus in the heart of the region considered as the birthplace of railways in Quebec and Canada.
Accredited by the Quebec government, Exporail has an impressive collection, unequalled in the country, composed of 180 vehicles and 12,000 artefacts. In addition, the BAnQ-accredited private archive centre holds over 320 archival fonds and collections and has a documentation centre with over 12,000 books and magazines on the history of rail transportation in Canada from 1773 to the present.
In 2020, their 140 volunteers won the prestigious National Volunteer Award from the Canadian Museums Association and the Canadian Federation of Friends of Museums as well.
With their renewed permanent exhibition, temporary exhibitions, rides, thematic activities, vehicle presentations and outdoor site, Exporail fulfills the public's need to escape and creates a unique and educational railway experience.
