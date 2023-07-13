I'm always shocked when I mention going to the Biodome, Insectarium, Planetarium, and Botanical Gardens, and someone says, "What's Espace Pour La Vie?" Every family, whether they have littles or older kids, are grandparents, aunts, or a couple, everyone should visit the various museums that make up Espace Pour La Vie.
First off, it's easy to access by car or metro. Then, there's always different activities and exhibits that change throughout the museums. Right now they have a great little area for eating outdoors, with a few food trucks and picnic areas. And, if you plan things properly, you can finish off your visit with a refreshing dip in the Olympic pool (they have open swim on certain days).
The Insectarium, which was recently renovated, is roomy and extremely fun to check out. We loved the atrium where all the classified butterflies and bugs were beautifully displayed. We checked out the various aquariums to see first-hand some really cool (and big) insects, and the greenhouse where the butterflies fly freely is nothing short of magical - there are so many species represented there.
The Biodome, which also underwent a renovation in the last couple of years, has a wide range of habitats to explore, from the warm and balmy rainforest packed with alligators, exotic birds, and monkeys, to the chilly arctic with penguins and a real ice wall. There are animators and experts on-hand to answer questions and offer interesting perspectives and info on the animals that are there.
Pack a lunch and head to the Botanical Gardens, the ideal place for some down time. There are so many incredibly gorgeous plant species here, from indigenous plants, roses, edibles, and their stunning Japanese garden.
Finally, space enthusiasts will marvel at the displays at the Planetarium. Their immersive theatres also offer a unique perspective on outer space and space exploration.
It's a place we go to at least once or twice a year for many years, and you should to. There's something for everyone at Espace Pour La Vie.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.