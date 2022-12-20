Parenting 101: Christmas games roundup

The best part about Christmas is time spent with family. What better way to spend quality time than to break out a board game, card game or puzzle. If you’re looking for a fun Christmas themed game, we’ve got you covered.
Elf: Journey From the North Pole (Ages 8+) - The movie Elf is a big hit in our house and it’s one that we save to watch until right before Christmas. I was excited to try out the game and was not disappointed. The object is straightforward; create a path to get Buddy the Elf to New York City. Players each have three landmarks that they need to secretly get him to along the way to score the most points. I played this game with my nine year old and it was fun to watch him strategize with the path cards. Playing this game will definitely become a holiday tradition. (Funko)
Pop! Elf Puzzle - Speaking of the movie Elf, Funko Games has now ventured into the world of puzzles and this Elf puzzle is the perfect accompaniment to the board game. With 500 pieces, it’s an easy, relaxing puzzled to piece together.
Making Christmas Card Game (Ages 6+)- I had debated whether to include this game in my Halloween roundup, or my Christmas one because of that age-old question of whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween or Christmas movie. The object of this card game is to put together as many toys for Jack Skellington to deliver as you can. The player who matches the most toys win. It’s an easy, straight forward game that my kids had a blast playing. (Funko)
Stitch Merry Mischief Card Game (Ages 5+) - That Stitch, from Disney’s Lilo and Stitch, is always up to no good. The object is simple, try to save as many presents as possible before Stitch unwraps them all. In each round players choose up to 3 presents to sneak past Stitch, then roll the dice to find out which will be unwrapped/saved and the player with the most saved presents wins. This game all comes down to the luck of the dice. It’s a fun, quick game that’s loads of fun. (Funko)
Something Wild! Baby Groot Edition (Ages 6+) - Whether this is your first Something Wild! game or another to add to your collection, the Baby Groot is a cute as they get. We love this game and it’s fantastic that you can combine it with other Something Wild games. I love that all the Marvel card characters are dressed for the holidays in this edition. (Funko)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles The Game (Ages 12+) - This game will take you on a journey, as your goal is to make it to Chicago without going up in flames. I love cooperative games, so this one was a winner for me. It’s also a 2 player game, which is always great to have on hand for date nights. Fans of the movie will absolutely love playing this game. (Funko)
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
